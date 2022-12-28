Game History between Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have met only 15 times during the regular season, with the series leaning 8-7 in favor of the Cowboys. The Titans defeated the Cowboys in the most recent matchup, winning 28-14 at AT&T Stadium on November 5th, 2018.

In the 2018 battle, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another. The Titans defense forced two turnovers and totaled five sacks while pitching a second-half shutout against Dallas. Safety Kevin Byard recorded an interception in the end zone to avert what could have been an early two-touchdown lead for the Cowboys.

The last time the Cowboys visited Tennessee was September 14th, 2014, when they won by a final score of 26-10. Titans tight end Delanie Walker caught 10 passes for 142 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown. However, it was not enough to keep up with the Cowboys, who used 167 rushing yards from DeMarco Murray and 103 receiving yards from Dez Bryant to get their first win at Nissan Stadium.

The teams first played each other in Dallas in 1970, the first year of the NFL/AFL merger. The Cowboys were victorious with a 52-10 win on their way to their first NFC title and an appearance in Super Bowl V.

In 2000, the teams met for the first time outside of Texas in Nashville on Christmas Night. With their 31-0 shutout of the Cowboys, the Titans clinched the AFC Central Division championship, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record for the second consecutive year.

While their regular season meetings have been infrequent, the two former in-state rivals once met routinely in the preseason. They have played a total of 34 preseason contests, including match-ups in a string of 31 consecutive preseasons from 1967-97.

No other team has played more preseason games against the Titans/Oilers than the Cowboys. Most recently, the Titans helped open AT&T Stadium (then called Cowboys Stadium) on August 21st, 2009 with a 30-10 preseason loss.

Most Recent Games

2006 Week 4 • Oct. 1, 2006 • COWBOYS 45 at Titans 14

The Dallas Cowboys rush for 217 yards, including 122 yards from Julius Jones (one touchdown), while their defense forces three Tennessee Titans turnovers. Titans rookie quarterback Vince Young makes his first career start, completing 14 of 29 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe totals 13 completions on 20 attempts for 179 yards and two touchdown passes to Terry Glenn. Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth is ejected in the third quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct.

2010 Week 5 • Oct. 10, 2010 • TITANS 34 at Cowboys 27

Chris Johnson rushes for 131 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Vince Young completes two touchdown passes. The Titans’ defense forces three interceptions and notches six sacks of Tony Romo to counter Romo’s 406 passing yards and three touchdowns.

After the Cowboys tie the score at 27-27 on an 18-yard touchdown reception by Jason Witten, Marc Mariani returns the ensuing kickoff 73 yards to set up Johnson’s game-winning touchdown.

2014 Week 2 • Sept. 14, 2014 • COWBOYS 26 at Titans 10

The Dallas Cowboys jump out to a 16-0 lead at halftime, rush for 220 yards, force two interceptions and get four field goals from Dan Bailey. DeMarco Murray rushes for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, while Dez Bryant catches 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys have a 41:11 time of possession. Titans tight end Delanie Walker catches 10 passes for 142 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown catch.

2018 Week 9 • Nov. 5, 2018 • TITANS 28 at Cowboys 14

The Tennessee Titans overcome two early fumbles and score 14 unanswered points in the second half to win on Monday Night Football. Marcus Mariota passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and a 119.9 passer rating and adds another rushing touchdown.

Running back Dion Lewis accounts for 122 total yards (62 rushing, 60 receiving) and a touchdown catch. The Titans sack Dak Prescott five times and force two turnovers, including an interception by safety Kevin Byard in the end zone.