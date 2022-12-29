APSU Men’s Basketball falls to Queens, 81-77

Charlotte, NC – Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon combined for 44 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team lost to Queens (NC), 81-77, on Thursday inside Curry Arena in the first-ever ASUN Conference game for both programs.

The Governors opened the affair on a 13-3 run, as Hutchins-Everett’s first of two first-half treys gave his team a 10-point advantage at the 14:24 mark. Hutchins-Everett and Durugordon scored the first 15 points for Austin Peay (6-8, 0-1 ASUN).

The Governors led by double digits in the final 7:12 of the first half and by as many as 16 in the period when a Kelechi Okworogwo offensive rebound and putback made the score 43-27.

Austin Peay State University took a 43-29 upper hand into the break on the strength of 50 percent (17-of-34) shooting overall, a 44.4 clip (4-of-9) from deep, and a perfect 5-of-5 mark at the charity stripe. The Royals were limited to 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from beyond the arc. Hutchins-Everett had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Durugordon added 11 points and six rebounds.

Hutchins-Everett and Durugordon tallied 12-straight points for their team during a stretch in the second half, leading to a 63-47 advantage with 10:43 to play. However, Queens (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) closed the game outscoring the Governors 34-14. The Royals led 80-77 with 9.4 seconds to go when Kenny Dye missed two free throws but got an offensive rebound and was fouled. He missed his third-consecutive free throw in the double bonus before sinking the second attempt to stretch the margin to two scores.

Dye finished with 27 points on an 8-of-14 clip from the field and free throw line. He was 3-of-5 from deep. AJ McKee scored 14 points, going 8-of-9 from the line, and grabbed seven boards. Gavis Rains pulled down 13 rebounds.

Queens shot 49 percent (25-of-51) overall and 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from 3-point range. The Royals attempted 36 free throws and made 24.

Hutchins-Everett ended with a season-high 24 points, one shy of his career-high. He made a career-high 10 field goals on 13 attempts to go along with eight rebounds. Durugordon pumped in 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting and a 5-of-6 mark from the line. He also hauled in nine rebounds, including a career-high six on the offensive glass.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the stripe. Cameron Copeland had nine points and four assists. Carlos Paez dished out a season-high eight assists.

Austin Peay shot 45.2 percent (28-of-62) overall, 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from distance, and 86.7 percent (13-of-15) from the line, including 8-of-10 in the final 20 minutes. The Governors totaled 18 assists on 28 made baskets, held an edge in points in the paint 38-34, and turned 13 Queens miscues into 16 points.

Next Up APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues league play at North Florida on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00pm.