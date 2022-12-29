Clarksville City Councilperson Deanna McLaughlin – Ward 2 Newsletter, December 29th, 2022

Written by Deanna McLaughlin

Clarksville City Council – Ward 2

Clarksville, TN – I am excited to be back on the Clarksville City Council as YOUR representative!

Here is a link to the items that I have on my “to do” list. https://www.deannamclaughlintn.com/issues

Clarksville City Council Executive Session Agenda for December 29th, 2022

Click the below link to review the items that will be before the Clarksville City Council for discussion on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, and for a vote on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

December 29th, 2022 City Council Executive Session Agenda

Please contact me with any concerns regarding the items on this agenda.

Ward 2 Town Hall Meeting

I will hold my first town hall meeting at 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at the District One Clarksville Police Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will review and discuss the items that are scheduled to be before the city council for a vote at the January 5th, 2023 voting session.

I will also update attendees on Ward 2 issues that I have been working on with city and county departments.

If you are unable to attend, please feel free to email your feedback and concerns to Deanna.McLaughlin@CityofClarksville.com

Clarksville City Council Resource Links

City Council Meeting LIVE Stream

City Council MTG Recorded Videos

City of Clarksville Meetings Calendar

City Council Member Directory

Submit your Building & Codes, Parks & Recreation, or Street Department issues, or concerns

Simply locate the form that correlates to your request, input the information, and select submit.

Residents with smartphones can download the app free of charge to an iPhone, Blackberry, Android, or Windows phone to report issues straight from their mobile device.

Go into your “AppStore” and search for SeeClickFix. If you are downloading the app from a location in the City of Clarksville the app will automatically recognize this as your location.

Once downloaded you will need to create an account by registering with an email address and password.

To report an issue, go to “Report”, snap a photo of a pothole, missing street sign location, or trash issue, chose the issue title, and when necessary add a description.

SeeClickFix will automatically recognize your location and include this with your service request.

You can follow your issue through email notifications (once received the appropriate city department will acknowledge your request, issue it a tracking number, and let you know when the issue has been resolved).

If you do not have a smartphone, but would like to submit a service request online please use the link below:

Report-a-Concern-Via-SeeClickFix

North Clarksville Service Center

Northwest Clarksville Residents, did you know that you can pay several of your bills at the North Clarksville Service Center located at 111 Cunningham Lane?

The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August of 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue.

Services offered at the Service Center include:

Property tax inquiries and payments

Business license inquiries, applications, and pick up

Short-term rental applications and fee payments

Parking ticket payments

Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments

Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments

After-hours establishment permits applications and payments

Tax relief voucher applications

Drivers License Renewal

CDE Lightband Payments through a kiosk

Clarksville Gas and Water Payments

The North Clarksville Service Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm. There is also a 24/7, drive-up kiosk for bill payments.