Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at North Florida in OT, 90-85

Jacksonville, FL – Sean Durugordon tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals made (11), and field goal attempts (19) and tied career-highs in 3-pointers made (4) and rebounds (10) for his second-career double-double, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team lost in overtime to North Florida, 90-85, on Saturday in ASUN Conference action inside UNF Arena.

The Governors had won their previous three overtime games.

Durugordon shot 4-of-6 from deep and and paced three Governors in double figures with his second 20-point game in 48 hours. He recorded his fourth 20-point game this season and has scored in double figures in seven-straight games.

Cameron Copeland recorded season-highs in points (17), 3-pointers made (3) and steals (3). He shot 6-of-11 overall and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to go along with seven rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett ended with 13 points and was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Jalen Ware totaled nine points on 4-of-6 shooting for Austin Peay (6-9, 0-2 ASUN). Shon Robinson, playing in his first game since Nov. 17 due to injury, also chipped in nine points and six rebounds. Carlos Paez dished out a season-high eight assists for the second-straight game and passed Trenton Hassell (1998-2001) for fifth on the school’s all-time list. Now with 379, Paez is 13 shy of passing Caleb Brown (2007-11) for fourth. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had four assists.

The Governors, playing their first overtime game since a 68-64 triumph at SIU Edwardsville on Feb. 24, 2022, shot 46.3 percent (31-of-67) overall, 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from distance, and 87.5 percent (14-of-16) from the free throw line. Austin Peay turned 10 Ospreys’ miscues into 13 points.

Each team recorded 17 assists on 31 made field goals.

Austin Peay State University opened up an 18-11 edge at the 14:47 mark of the first half following a Ware triple. The Governors’ largest lead of the period came with 56 seconds remaining when a Stone-Carrawell jumper in the paint made the score 40-31.

APSU took a 42-36 edge into intermission on the strength of Durugordon’s 13 first-half points. Ware scored nine points and Copeland eight. The Governors shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the field and made 17 first-half field goals for the second-consecutive contest. Austin Peay State University was 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from deep and limited North Florida (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) to just 10 percent (1-of-10) from behind the arc.

A Durugordon triple gave his team its largest lead of the game, 46-36, with 18:16 left in regulation, but the Ospreys responded with a 16-4 spurt and took a 52-50 upper hand at the 11:30 mark after a Jarius Hicklen 3. Following a pair of ties and lead change, Austin Peay State University mounted a six-point advantage with 4:05 left in regulation when Hutchins-Everett sank a pair of free throws.

Carter Hendricksen scored seven-straight North Florida points, the last giving his team a 71-70 upper hand with 30 seconds on the clock. In consecutive possessions, Hutchins-Everett made two free throws, and Hicklen drained a triple to give the Ospreys a 74-72 advantage with seven seconds left. Following a timeout, Copeland went the length of the court for a game-tying layup as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Jose Placer and Robinson exchanged 3-pointers in the first 30 seconds of extra time. However, a Hicklen triple with 2:45 to go put his team ahead for good.

Hicklen ended with 18 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures. Placer added 17 points and was 3-of-6 from deep and 4-of-5 from the stripe. Hendricksen had 15 points and shot 8-of-9 from the line to go along with nine rebounds. Dorian James and Chaz Lanier each scored 11 points.

The Ospreys shot 45.6 percent (31-of-68) overall, 30 percent (9-of-30) from deep, and 67.9 percent (19-of-28) from the stripe.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the Winfield Dunn Center for three-consecutive league contests, starting January 5th against Florida Gulf Coast. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT.