48.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 31, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County could see Patchy Dense Fog tonight
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County could see Patchy Dense Fog tonight

News Staff
By News Staff
Thick Fog

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports patchy dense fog possible overnight for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog may start to develop tonight. If you`re going to be on Clarksville-Montgomery County roads or Middle Tennessee roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less.

If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. Conditions should improve by 9:00am Sunday morning.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at North Florida in OT, 90-85
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online