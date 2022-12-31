Clarksville-Montgomery County could see Patchy Dense Fog tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports patchy dense fog possible overnight for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog may start to develop tonight. If you`re going to be on Clarksville-Montgomery County roads or Middle Tennessee roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less.

If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. Conditions should improve by 9:00am Sunday morning.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.