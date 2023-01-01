Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2022 Year in Review

Nashville, TN – In 2022, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) worked across the aisle to advance key legislative priorities and served the needs of constituents in every corner of the Volunteer State.

Serving Tennesseans:

Over 4,000 casework issues were completed on behalf of constituents

Over 37,000 calls answered

Over 270,000 mail requests answered

Over 240,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee

Met with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families from all 95 counties across the state to talk about how they can work together to make our communities even stronger

Topline Accomplishments: