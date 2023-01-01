Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2022 Year in Review

Nashville, TN – In 2022, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) worked across the aisle to advance key legislative priorities and served the needs of constituents in every corner of the Volunteer State.
Serving Tennesseans:
- Over 4,000 casework issues were completed on behalf of constituents
- Over 37,000 calls answered
- Over 270,000 mail requests answered
- Over 240,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee
- Met with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families from all 95 counties across the state to talk about how they can work together to make our communities even stronger
Topline Accomplishments:
- Repealed the military COVID vaccine mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
- Strengthened small battery safety standards with the signing of Reese’s Law
- Prohibited NDAs from silencing sexual assault survivors in the workplace with the signing of the Speak Out Act into law
- Improved supply chain flows by establishing a national database with information about the interconnectivity of manufacturers
- Supported veterans as the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act became law this week
- Bolstered cybersecurity preparedness with the Senate passage of the Civilian Cyber Security Reserve Act
- Worked to keep Big Tech in check with the bipartisan Commerce Committee-passed Open App Markets Act and Kids Online Safety Act