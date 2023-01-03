Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch, Flood Advisory

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The tornado watch is in effect until 11:00am Tuesday morning, January 3rd.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

There can be wind gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted are Dover, Erin, Clarksville, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, and Woodlawn.

There is a flood advisory in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County until 7:15am. This includes Houston County and Stewart County.

At 4:11am, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksville, Dover, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Land Between The Lakes, Woodlawn, and Houston County Airport.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.