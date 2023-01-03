46.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Severe Thunderstorms likely tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms tonight, Tuesday, January 3rd, for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will move across the southeastern half of Middle Tennessee overnight tonight.

Some storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado or two.


Showers and thunderstorms will be mainly before 4:00am. New rain amounts should be less than a tenth of an inch.

Localized flooding is also possible as the ground is saturated from the rainfall earlier today.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

