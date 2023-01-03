Sugar Free Chocolate Pie Recipe

Clarksville, TN – I first made this recipe back in college when I read the ingredients on a box of Jello chocolate pudding. It quickly became a favorite of mine as well as family and friends.

Over the years, I have changed, modified, and even added to the recipe. As some family members needed to reduce sugar in their diet, I played with more changes to get this sugar-free chocolate pie.

Even though it is sugar-free, in most cases you would never know it. It is sure to satisfy anyone’s chocolate cravings.

Ingredients

1 Graham Pie Crust reduced fat

2 (1.4oz) Package of Jello sugar and fat-free instant chocolate pudding & pie filling

2 1/4 cups of 2% milk

1 (8oz) Package of Coolwhip sugar-free or any sugar-free whipped topping

Directions

Open the Graham Pie crust package.

In a mixing bowl, add the two packages of Jello sugar and fat-free instant pudding. Then pour in the milk and mix with a wire whisk for about two minutes. I normally just use a hand mixer.

Once the pie filling is ready, open the cool whip container and add half of the contents to the mixing bowl. Mix again.

Pour the pie filling into the crust, using a spoon to even it out.

Next, add the remaining cool whip as the topping. Use a spoon to even it out.

Store it in a refrigerator. Wait at least 2 hours before serving. I normally let it chill overnight.

You can use this same recipe for a regular chocolate pie (not sugar-free). Just substitute regular Jello instant pudding for the sugar-free and regular cool whip instead of sugar-free. With this, you can make it even richer by using 2 cups of whole milk instead of 2 1/4 cups of 2% milk.

Want to have fun with this, you can add colored candy sprinkles to the topping. Want more chocolate flavor, add shaved chocolate to the pie mix just before pouring it into the pie shell.