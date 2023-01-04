APSU Softball to hold First Pitch Dinner, Pre-Game Reception

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program will host their initial First Pitch Dinner/Pre-Game Reception, Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at the APSU Morgan University Central Ballroom, to not only raise funds for the upcoming season, but also s kick-off and meet and greet for this year’s team and coaches prior to the season’s start.

The event begins at 5:00pm, with the pre-game reception, which features Hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine, time to mingle with the coaching staff and players, as well as a first look at silent auction items that can be bid on that evening.

The dinner begins at 6:00pm, which also includes conversations about the upcoming season from the players on Team 38, along with the silent auction.

The cost for the event is $20.00 for the reception and $50.00 per plate for the dinner. You can also select an entire table for $400.00 (eight persons per table) or a sponsor (including naming of the table with business logo and two dinner tickets) for $500.00.

Persons can register for the First Pitch Dinner and or the pre-game reception at the following link: www.alumni.apsu.edu/softballfirstpitch.

For more information on the First Pitch Dinner/Pre-Game Reception, contact Austin Peay head coach Kassie Stanfill at stanfillk@apsu.edu.