Clarksville Police Department reports Warrant on File Scam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has gotten some complaints of individuals spoofing CPD phone lines. The individuals then represent themself as CPD Officers using retired Officer’s names.

They request the individuals provide financial information or transfer funds instead of having a warrant served on them. This is a SCAM. CPD will never call you requesting financial information or the transfer of funds to avoid having a warrant served on an individual.

No reputable law enforcement entity will do this either. CPD and reputable law enforcement entities may call and tell you to turn yourself in but will never request you to transfer funds.

If you don’t turn yourself in, law enforcement will take you into custody when they can locate or contact you.

If you get one of these phone calls, hang up! If you are concerned that you have a warrant, you can contact CPD or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and an officer/deputy will check for you.