Taco John’s to offer $2 off Six-Pack And A Pound bundle for a limited time only

Cheyenne, WY – Taco John’s is kicking off the new year by making it more affordable and convenient with its value-driven bundle that is perfect for any occasion.

Available until Wednesday, January 25th, the popular quick-service restaurant will take $2.00 off its Six-Pack And A Pound® — six softshell or crispy tacos loaded with seasoned American beef, mild sauce, all-natural Cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce, plus a pound* of crispy Potato Olés®. Whether it’s for yourself, date night, movie night, tailgates or even to convince a few friends to help you move, Taco John’s bundle of flavor is here to meet the day.

“There’s no better way to wrap up the holiday season and prepare for the new year than indulging in comfort food and saving some money,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Our tacos and signature Potato Olés® are here to provide enjoyment to our guests, and with $2.00 off our Six-Pack And A Pound® for a limited time, it comes at an incredible value! No matter the occasion, Taco John’s has you covered.”

In addition to its classic Six-Pack And A Pound®, Taco John’s Family Pack and a Pound — two Beef Meat & Potato Burritos, four Beef Softshell Tacos and one pound* of signature Potato Olés® — is still available at participating locations as part of the lineup of easy-to-order and budget-friendly meals. Feeling even bigger. bolder. better.? Consider upgrading the Potato Olés® to two large sides with either bundle.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold, craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

*Pre-cooked weight.

