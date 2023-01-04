41.9 F
Wesley Scott Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate Wesley Scott (White, Male), born 4/16/1988, for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Stalking.

On December 24th, 2022, Mr. Scott was involved in an incident with his girlfriend in which he assaulted her and forced her to take him to another location. Warrants for Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping were secured for his arrest.


CPD Officers have been unable to locate Scott, who has continued to harass the victim through social media and allegedly drive by the victim’s residence.

If anyone knows Scott’s location or sees him, they are asked to call 911 so Clarksville Police Officers can take him into custody.

