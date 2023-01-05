APSU Women’s Basketball takes to the road to face Kennesaw State

Austin Peay (6-5 | 1-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State (4-8 | 0-1 ASUN)

Thursday, January 5th, 2022| 6:00pm CT

Kennesaw, GA | KSU Convo Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a dominant win in its ASUN Conference opener, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball concludes a two-game road swing in a Thursday game against Kennesaw State at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. The tip-off is at 6:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (6-5, 1-0 ASUN) defeated fellow ASUN newcomer Queens, 62-43, Monday, while Kennesaw State (4-8, 0-1 ASUN) dropped their conference opener at Eastern Kentucky, 87-72.

The Governors have won a season-best three-straight games and look to match their longest winning streak under head coach Brittany Young with a win against the Owls. A win also would secure the Govs’ first three-game road winning streak of the season and second under Young’s tutelage.

From The Jump

Thursday’s game is the fifth all-time meeting between the Govs and Owls and the first since 2016. The series is tied, 2-2.

Austin Peay State University won its ASUN opener, defeating Queens, 62-43, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yamia Johnson led an APSU offense that shot 60.6 percent from the field – its highest in the digital record-keeping era –with 15 points. Johnson leads the Govs with 12.7 points per game this season.

Mariah Adams led the APSU Govs with five assists against the Royals, the eighth time the graduate student has led the team in assists this season.

Austin Peay State University have won 21 straight games and 25 of their last 26 when holding opponents to under 50 points. The Govs have done such three times this season and nine times in two seasons under head coach Brittany Young.

APSU also has won 21 straight games and 33 of its last 35 when scoring at least 70 points.

Austin Peay State University has made a three-pointer in 478-straight games dating back to a December 21st, 2006 game against Evansville.

The Govs are third in the ASUN and 41st nationally in allowing opponents to convert just 26.5 percent from three-point range this season.

Austin Peay State University has won five of its last six games when outscoring opponents in the paint.

The APSU Govs lead the ASUN and rank 41st nationally with a .762 free-throw percentage.

About the Kennesaw State Owls



2022-23 Record: 4-8 (0-1 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 9-19 (5-11 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: Kennesaw State finished sixth in the west division last season and saw its 2021-22 campaign come to an end following a 71-57 loss against the east division’s No. 3 Eastern Kentucky.

Notable Returner: After averaging 9.0 points and. 4.2 rebounds per game last season, Jah’Che Whitfield leads the Owls with 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The senior guard is hitting 48.1 percent from the field, 44.0 percent from deep and 62.5 at the charity stripe.

Notable Newcomer: After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 and missing last year due to the NCAA transfer rules, Lyndsey Whilby is in her first official season at Kennesaw State after previously transferring from Purdue and Texas Tech. The graduate student is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Series History: 2-2

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University defeated Kennesaw State, 68-49, on December 14th, 2016 in Clarksville. Tearra Banks scored 26 points on 13-of-15 from the field with 13 rebounds in the win.

