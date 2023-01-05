50.7 F
News

City of Clarksville announces Kraft Street to be closed Friday morning for trash pickup

News Staff
Road Closure

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Kraft Street will be closed Friday morning in both directions from Ladd to Eight Street beginning at 8:00am for trash removal following a request from the state.

In response to concerns voiced by local businesses and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Clarksville Street Department maintenance employees will be clearing the roadside along Kraft Street of trash that accumulated over the recent holiday weekends.


Clarksville Police Department will have officers present directing traffic through the central turning lane throughout the closure, which is expected to last 3 to 4 hours. 

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

