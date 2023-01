Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is no longer looking for Mr. Ludy.

Mr. Ludy was wanted by Clarksville Police for three shoplifting incidents since December 23rd, 2022, and evading arrest.

Ludy was charged with shoplifting – theft of property, 2 counts of violation of probation, and 2 counts of evading arrest.

He was booked into the Montgomery Couty Jail early this morning.

His bond has been set at $34,000.