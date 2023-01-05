40.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 6, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Crash on Southbound Fort Campbell Boulevard, Southbound Lanes Closed

Lane Closure

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a severe crash on the southbound side of Fort Campbell Boulevard in the area of Allen’s Fireworks 2169 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

All southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being detoured until further notice on Jack Miller Road.


Crash Investigators are en route to the scene; it is unknown when the road will be reopened. CPD asks the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the road is reopened.

There are no details available for release at this time.

