Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a crash at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Union Hall Road.

The crash as caused lane closures on the northbound side and completely closed all southbound traffic between Needmore Road and Union Hall Road.

CPD is requesting that the public find alternate routes until further notice. At this time, it is unknown when the road will be reopened.

There is no detail that can be released at this time about the crash.