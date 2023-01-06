APSU Women’s Basketball plays Stetson at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (6-6 | 1-1 ASUN) vs. Stetson (7-8 | 1-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 8th, 2023 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Stetson in its ASUN Conference home opener on Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The is set to start at 2:00pm CT.

The game also is Alumni and Family Day sponsored by Wendy’s. APSU women’s basketball alumna are welcomed back to Clarksville and will be recognized at halftime.

Austin Peay (6-6, 1-1 ASUN) split a pair of road games to open ASUN play earlier this week, defeating Queens, 62-43, Monday, before dropping a 66-57 decision at Kennesaw State, Thursday.

Tiya Douglas led Austin Peay State University’s offense through its first conference games with 12.0 points and a .545 three-point percentage in two starts. The Fort Smith, Arkansas native made a career-high four three-pointers against the Owls while matching her career-high with 14 points in the loss.

Saturday’s game is the first time that Austin Peay head coach Brittany Young will coach against one of her former teams. Young was an assistant coach for the Hatters during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons and helped head coach Lynn Bria and the program to a 46-19 record and capture the 2016-17 ASUN Regular-Season Championship.

Stetson (7-8, 1-1 ASUN) also split its opening pair of games to tip off ASUN play and defeated North Florida, 70-47, before falling at Eastern Kentucky, 80-69.

The Hatters are the Govs’ fourth of eight first-time opponents. APSU is 2-1 in such games this year with wins against Fairleigh Dickinson and Queens.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Berry Gresham (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University hosts Stetson in its first ASUN Conference home game.

The Governors have won 14 of their last 16 games in the confines of the Winfield Dunn Center and ended 2022 10-1 on its home court.

Saturday’s game is the first all-time meeting between the Govs and Hatters.

The APSU Govs have won 21-straight games and 25 of their last 26 when holding opponents to under 50 points. The Govs have done such three times this season and nine times in two seasons under head coach Brittany Young.

APSU also has won 21 straight games and 33 of its last 35 when scoring at least 70 points.

Austin Peay State University has made a three-pointer in 479-straight games dating back to a December 21st, 2006 game against Evansville.



APSU has won five of its last six games when outscoring opponents in the paint.



Austin Peay State University is 6-2 this season when it scores more points off turnovers than its opponent.

About the Stetson Hatters



2022-23 Record: 7-8 (1-1 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 20-12 (11-5 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: After securing the ASUN East Division’s No. 3 seed, the Hatters advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship, before its season came to an end following an 82-67 loss to top-seeded and No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast.

Notable Returner: Kiya Turner leads all returning players with 8.4 points per game this season and also is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Jaelyn Talley leads the Hatters with 169 points and 5.1 rebounds per game across 15 starts this season. The athletic forward has scored in double digits in four of the last five games and 12 overall.

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team continues a season-long three-game homestand with a January 12th game at 5:30pm against Jacksonville State in the Winfield Dunn Center.