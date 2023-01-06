51 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 6, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track and Fields heads to Nashville for Ed...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Fields heads to Nashville for Ed Temple Classic

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Feild ready for Tennessee State's 24th annual Ed Temple Classic. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Feild ready for Tennessee State's 24th annual Ed Temple Classic. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team takes part in the 24th annual Ed Temple Classic, hosted by Tennessee State, on Saturday at the Wilma Rudolph Indoor Track Facility inside the Gentry Center. The field events begin at 9:00am CT, and running events start at 11:00am.

The Governors, competing in the meet for a second-straight season, are slated to compete against Tennessee State, Cumberland, Kentucky State, Lane, and Morehouse.


In the season-opening BSC Panther Icebreaker on Dec. 2, Austin Peay posted a pair of first-place finishes. Kenisha Phillips won the 200 meter dash in 23.85 seconds, a new meet record by .09 seconds and the second fastest time in program history. Amani Sharif won the long jump with a mark of 5.77 meters.

In the season opener, APSU Governors’ Kyra Wilder placed second in the 200 meter dash in 25.12 seconds, and Isis Banks finished sixth in 25.54 seconds. Camaryn McClelland took sixth in the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.94 seconds. Mikaela Smith was seventh in the 1 mile run with a time of 5:27.64. 

Alexis Arnett recorded a ninth-place finish in the 400 meter dash after crossing the finish line in 59.59 seconds. Sharif tied for third in the high jump after clearing 1.60 meters. Elsa Eriksson tied for second in the pole vault after clearing 3.70 meters.

 Emma Tucker was sixth in the shot put after a toss of 13.02 meters. The Governors’ 4×400 meter relay team of Phillips, Wilder, Banks, and Arnett finished fourth in 3:55.65.

In last season’s Ed Temple Classic, Austin Peay State University picked up five event victories, including Karlijn Schouten breaking the school’s pole vault record after clearing 4.18 meters.

McClelland took home the triple jump title after jumping 11.75 meters. Smith won the 400 meter dash in a then-personal best time of 59.85 seconds. The Governors’ 4×400 meter relay team placed first in a time of 4:06.88.
 
In last season’s meet, McClelland finished second in the 55 meter hurdles and long jump with marks of 8.39 seconds and 5.31 meters, respectively. Ashleigh Stephen ran a time of 26.91 to finish fifth in the 200 meter dash.

Austin Peay State University’s line-up:

55 Meter Hurdles:

Camaryn McClelland
Amani Sharif
Kennedi Johnson

55 Meter Dash:

Na’Riyah Lee
Kenisha Phillips

1 Mile Run:

Hallie Mattingly
Kerra Marsh
Piper Barnhart
Savannah Fruth
Sydney Freeman


200 Meter Dash:

Alexis Arnett 
Amani Sharif 
Isis Banks 
Kenisha Phillips 
Kyra Wilder 
Na’Riyah Lee
Nyla Blackmon
Sydney Hartoin

300 Meter Dash:

Sydney Freeman

400 Meter Dash:

Alexis Arnett
Ashleigh Stephen
Isis Banks
Kyra Wilder 
Lauren Lewis
Mikaela Smith
Nyla Blackmon
Sydney Hartoin


800 Meter Dash:

Kerra Marsh

4×400 Meter Relay:

Kyra WilderIsis BanksAlexis ArnettKenisha Phillips
Sydney HartoinLauren LewisAmani Sharif, Nyla Blackmon

Previous articlePlanters Bank to hold Inaugural SEED Summit on February 21st
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online