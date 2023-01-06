Austin Peay State University Track and Fields heads to Nashville for Ed Temple Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team takes part in the 24th annual Ed Temple Classic, hosted by Tennessee State, on Saturday at the Wilma Rudolph Indoor Track Facility inside the Gentry Center. The field events begin at 9:00am CT, and running events start at 11:00am.

The Governors, competing in the meet for a second-straight season, are slated to compete against Tennessee State, Cumberland, Kentucky State, Lane, and Morehouse.

In the season-opening BSC Panther Icebreaker on Dec. 2, Austin Peay posted a pair of first-place finishes. Kenisha Phillips won the 200 meter dash in 23.85 seconds, a new meet record by .09 seconds and the second fastest time in program history. Amani Sharif won the long jump with a mark of 5.77 meters.

In the season opener, APSU Governors’ Kyra Wilder placed second in the 200 meter dash in 25.12 seconds, and Isis Banks finished sixth in 25.54 seconds. Camaryn McClelland took sixth in the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.94 seconds. Mikaela Smith was seventh in the 1 mile run with a time of 5:27.64.

Alexis Arnett recorded a ninth-place finish in the 400 meter dash after crossing the finish line in 59.59 seconds. Sharif tied for third in the high jump after clearing 1.60 meters. Elsa Eriksson tied for second in the pole vault after clearing 3.70 meters.

Emma Tucker was sixth in the shot put after a toss of 13.02 meters. The Governors’ 4×400 meter relay team of Phillips, Wilder, Banks, and Arnett finished fourth in 3:55.65.

In last season’s Ed Temple Classic, Austin Peay State University picked up five event victories, including Karlijn Schouten breaking the school’s pole vault record after clearing 4.18 meters.

McClelland took home the triple jump title after jumping 11.75 meters. Smith won the 400 meter dash in a then-personal best time of 59.85 seconds. The Governors’ 4×400 meter relay team placed first in a time of 4:06.88.



In last season’s meet, McClelland finished second in the 55 meter hurdles and long jump with marks of 8.39 seconds and 5.31 meters, respectively. Ashleigh Stephen ran a time of 26.91 to finish fifth in the 200 meter dash.

Austin Peay State University’s line-up:

55 Meter Hurdles:

Camaryn McClelland

Amani Sharif

Kennedi Johnson

55 Meter Dash:

Na’Riyah Lee

Kenisha Phillips

1 Mile Run:

Hallie Mattingly

Kerra Marsh

Piper Barnhart

Savannah Fruth

Sydney Freeman

200 Meter Dash:

Alexis Arnett

Amani Sharif

Isis Banks

Kenisha Phillips

Kyra Wilder

Na’Riyah Lee

Nyla Blackmon

Sydney Hartoin

300 Meter Dash:

Sydney Freeman

400 Meter Dash:

Alexis Arnett

Ashleigh Stephen

Isis Banks

Kyra Wilder

Lauren Lewis

Mikaela Smith

Nyla Blackmon

Sydney Hartoin

800 Meter Dash:

Kerra Marsh

4×400 Meter Relay:

Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Alexis Arnett, Kenisha Phillips

Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, Amani Sharif, Nyla Blackmon