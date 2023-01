Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is looking for Robert Broege (White, Male), born 12/6/1953 (69 years old), 5′ 10″, 175 lbs.

Mr. Broege is believed to be in a Black Ford F-150 bearing TN Tag: DV96608 and may be on his way to North Augusta, South Carolina.

Mr. Broege missed an appointment today and left without his medication. The family and CPD are concerned for his welfare.

If you see Mr. Broege, you are asked to call 911 so an Officer can check on his welfare.