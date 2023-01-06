Planters Bank to hold Inaugural SEED Summit on February 21st

Hopkinsville, KY – Planters Bank is pleased to introduce the SEED Summit. On February 21st, 2023 Planters Bank will host the SEED Summit for those interested in starting or expanding their small business.

“The heartbeat of our communities are our small businesses and entrepreneurs. We are a community bank and our goal is to always support the entrepreneurial spirited,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy.

“In fact, it’s how we got our own start 25 years ago. Planters Bank’s new program aims to connect, support and educate those that wish to start their own business, grow within their existing small business, or just are looking to educate themselves on ways to do business,” McCoy stated.

The February 21st event will feature a host of topics and guest speakers covering topics in finance, business operations, marketing, and team building. The keynote address will be delivered by Brooke Gilliam of “Making Modern with Brooke and Brice” which airs on the Magnolia Network and Discovery+.

Brooke will discuss their journey in building their show while also maintaining full-time careers. Later in the day, a small business panel will feature local entrepreneurs discussing their successes and failures throughout their careers.

A full schedule of events and link to registration can be found at www.expectgreatthingsbank.com/seed/.

As a part of the endeavor to support local entrepreneurs, Planters Bank will be introducing the SEED grant, awarded to someone with an innovative business idea or an expansion plan for their current business. More information about the SEED grant will be announced at the February 21st, 2023 SEED Summit event.

The SEED Summit will be held 8:00am – 5:00pm at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Attendance at the event is free of charge, but registration by February 17th is required.

For more information, please visit www.expectgreatthingsbank.com/seed/