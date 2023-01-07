Senators Marsha Blackburn, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Katie Britt to pay Visit to Southern Border

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) will lead an all-female delegation to the Del Rio Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border on January 9th-10th, 2023. Senator Blackburn will be joined by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) to examine the disastrous effects of Biden’s border crisis firsthand.

“President Joe Biden created a humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border. He ended Remain in Mexico, terminated the safe third country agreements, and pushed to end Title 42. All the while, deportations have dropped to the lowest levels in ICE history,” said Senators Blackburn, Hyde-Smith and Britt.

“Under the Biden Administration, drug cartels have been emboldened to take advantage of innocent women and children for sexual and monetary gain. Human trafficking has skyrocketed from a $500 million business in 2018, to a $13 billion complex industry. President Biden’s failure to secure the border is resulting in countless innocent victims being sexually abused and killed. Over the last two years, drug overdose deaths – largely driven by fentanyl – have become the leading cause of death for adults 18 – 45-years-old. It’s time to enforce the rule of law and secure our border,” said Senators Blackburn, Hyde-Smith and Britt.

