Tennesseans with Disabilities to Have New License Plate Design in 2023

Nashville, TN – The motor vehicle passenger license plate for Tennesseans with disabilities will have a look and feel that’s like the blue standard license plate design that hit the roads last year.

The new design is consistent with Public Chapter 761, which calls for the design of license plates issued to people who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the color scheme, base design, and details used in last year’s blue standard license plate design. There are roughly 190,000 license plate registrations for people with disabilities.

“We understand the importance of inclusion,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We were happy to work with the bill sponsor and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities on the new license plate design.”

“As the parents of a daughter with intellectual and developmental disabilities, my wife, Rebecca, and I are proud that Tennessee understands how important this is to families like ours,” DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner said. “I want to thank the bill sponsors, Commissioner Gerregano and his team for working together to design a plate that reflects Tennessee’s commitment to being the most inclusive state in the nation for people with disabilities and their families.”

“The newly designed plate for people with disabilities features the dynamic accessibility symbol replacing the stick figure first introduced in 1974. The new symbol reflects an active, engaged person in a wheelchair with the capability of participating in all that Tennessee has to offer her citizens,” House bill sponsor Representative Darren Jernigan said.

Tennesseans with the license plate for people with disabilities will receive their new blue plates at the time of their vehicle registration renewal in 2023. License plates are issued through local county clerk offices and can be renewed in person, online, or by mail. Motorists can visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online. If you choose not to renew in person, the renewal fee will include $5.00 for mailing.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov/revenue/title-and-registration/renewals/tn-with-disabilities-plate.html.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.