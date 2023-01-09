Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 9th-January 12th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County is mostly sunny this week with a chance of showers beginning Wednesday night. Temperatures will rise with highs in the 60s by Thursday.

There will be patchy fog Monday morning between 7:00am and 9:00am. Later in the day, it will be mostly sunny with mainly sunny with a high of 50 degrees. Monday night clouds decrease until it’s mostly clear with a low of around 34 degrees.

Come Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. It will be cloudy Tuesday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with the high reaching 61 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night. It will be cloudy with a low of around 53 degrees.

Showers continue Thursday with an 80 percent chance of precipitation. The high will be 61 degrees. Thursday night, there is a 30 percent chance for rain ending near midnight. The low will drop to 34 degrees under cloudy skies.