Clarksville Police Department announces retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader”

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective January 5th.

In December 2017, K9 Vader was two years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.

Throughout his stellar career, K9 Vader has participated in hundreds of hours of training and patrol work with constant and extraordinary physical demands. Vader has been faithful throughout his performance and conducted himself in a most exemplary manner while serving as a member of CPD’s K-9 Unit.

Due to some medical issues, it was determined that the best course of action was to request that K9 Vader be retired from active police duty. Officer Stanton expressed his desire to adopt Vader and provide him with care and necessary upkeep after retirement. On January 5th, the Clarksville City Council unanimously voted to authorize CPD to retire K9 Vader and donate him to his main handler, Officer Stanton.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell stated, “We know that the connection between a K9 and his handler develops into a partnership that transcends beyond the patrol car. It becomes an altruistic relationship, where they rely on one another, day in and day out. It was important for us, that the City Council allow Officer Stanton the opportunity to take Vader home and continue to care for him, where he can enjoy his retirement. Thank you, Mayor Pitts and the entire city council for making this possible.”