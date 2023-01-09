49.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department announces retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader”
News

Clarksville Police Department announces retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader”

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department Officer Casey Stanton and K9 Police Dog “Vader”.
Clarksville Police Department Officer Casey Stanton and K9 Police Dog “Vader”.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Vader” from police duties effective January 5th.

In December 2017, K9 Vader was two years old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Casey Stanton and together they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course. K9 handlers develop a special bond with their K9 partner, which becomes a relationship that is unbreakable.

Throughout his stellar career, K9 Vader has participated in hundreds of hours of training and patrol work with constant and extraordinary physical demands. Vader has been faithful throughout his performance and conducted himself in a most exemplary manner while serving as a member of CPD’s K-9 Unit.


Due to some medical issues, it was determined that the best course of action was to request that K9 Vader be retired from active police duty. Officer Stanton expressed his desire to adopt Vader and provide him with care and necessary upkeep after retirement. On January 5th, the Clarksville City Council unanimously voted to authorize CPD to retire K9 Vader and donate him to his main handler, Officer Stanton.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell stated, “We know that the connection between a K9 and his handler develops into a partnership that transcends beyond the patrol car. It becomes an altruistic relationship, where they rely on one another, day in and day out. It was important for us, that the City Council allow Officer Stanton the opportunity to take Vader home and continue to care for him, where he can enjoy his retirement. Thank you, Mayor Pitts and the entire city council for making this possible.”

Previous articleAustin Peay State University to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on January 16th
Next article#5 Tennessee Vols Basketball faces in state rival Vanderbilt at Thompson Boling Arena, Tuesday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online