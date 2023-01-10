36.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Clarksville Police Department has Three Officers Graduate Police Academy

Clarksville Police Department officers (L-R) Trevor Bischoff, Dulce Figueroa De Leon, and Jerome Scott.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On December 22nd, 2022, three Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers graduated from the twelve-week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

They were hired on August 29th, 2022, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete three weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s), starting January 21st.


The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

