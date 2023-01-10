Habitat for Humanity to accept homeownership applications in February 2023

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications February 1st-28th, 2023.

Applications will be made available online starting February 1st. Please note that applications will NOT be accepted after February 28th.

Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County for at least 12 months prior to applying. Background and credit checks are mandatory for all applicants. A full breakdown of all requirements and documentation can be found on the HFHMCTN website.

HFHMCTN selects applicants based on three main factors:

Need for Adequate Housing Ability to Pay Willingness to Partner

All applicants accepted into the homeownership program are required to complete a standard amount of ‘sweat equity’ hours to be eligible for an affordable home loan through HFHMCTN. Individuals must complete 250 hours of sweat equity and couples must complete 500 hours. These hours are typically completed in the Habitat ReStore or on the construction site.

HFHMCTN builds new construction, single-family homes for qualified low-income applicants. These families undergo financial and homeownership education classes before moving into their new homes. Habitat for Humanity does not give away homes; all homeowners make monthly mortgage payments on an affordable, 20-year loan through Habitat for Humanity. These mortgage payments are then used to build more homes in our community.

For more information, please visit our website, email info@habitatmctn.org, or call 931.645.4242 ext. 3.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (MCTN) serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222, info@habitatmctn.org, or visit www.habitatmctn.org.