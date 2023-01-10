APSU to hold free Milkweed Planting Workshop

Clarksville, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature.

To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.

The event will be on February 4th from 9:00am-10:00am in Room C220 in the Sundquist Science Complex at Austin Peay State University.

Experts already will have prepped the seeds for milkweed and other Tennessee native plants and share a winter-sowing method that is easy with almost no maintenance. After planting the seeds at the event, attendees will set the pots outside for the winter and wait for the seeds to germinate in early spring.

The plants are great for attracting and sustaining butterflies and other pollinators.

The event is free, but preregistration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees should bring an empty gallon milk jug or clear food container (lunchmeat or cookies are often sold in something like this). If you can’t bring your own, let organizers know in the registration.

To register, complete the following and send it to clarksvilletnhealthyyards@gmail.com or call 931.221.6480.