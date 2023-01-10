Austin Peay State University Baseball to hold First Pitch Banquet on January 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball first-year head coach Roland Fanning hosts the Governors’ First Pitch Banquet, Saturday, January 28th at the Morgan University Center on the Austin Peay State University campus.

The event will feature Fanning’s preseason look at the 2023 Governors baseball team. In addition, a slate of featured speakers will be announced in the upcoming days.

The event, which begins at 7:00pm, includes the opportunity to meet the 2023 Governors baseball team as well as first-year head coach Roland Fanning and his staff. Individual tickets for the event, which includes a plated dinner, are available for $40.00 with full tables available for $400.00. Registration to attend the First Pitch Banquet is available via alumni.apsu.edu/baseballfirstpitch.

The 2023 Austin Peay baseball roster features 27 new faces, including 23 transfers, so this fall is the perfect time for Governors fans to see the new squad in action. The 2023 season begins on February 17th.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season, which includes 28 games on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, are available now. Bleacher seating is available for $100.00, and reserved chairback seating is $125.00; for more information and to purchase season tickets, visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

