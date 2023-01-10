“The Vagina Monologues” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, January 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is back and, for the 20th year, so are Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women!

“Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” “The Vagina Monologues” opens this weekend for five performances upstairs in theotherspace (plus a special 20th Anniversary Brunch mainstage performance, detailed below):

Friday, January 13th at 7:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, January 14th at 7:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Thursday, January 19th at 7:00pm

Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, January 21st at 7:00pm

Directed by Melissa Schaffner, chief of the NAF Support Division at Fort Campbell MWR, and produced by Ryan Bowie, this year’s presentation is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Jill Eichhorn, a longtime supporter of and frequent performer in the Roxy’s production of “The Vagina Monologues”.

Coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Austin Peay State University for 20 years, Jill was an educator, activist, advocate for social justice, and a beacon in our community, whose work with “The Vagina Monologues” at the Roxy and APSU helped to demystify women’s sexuality and raise more than $20,000 for Clarksville’s Sexual Assault Center, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, and the Urban Ministries SafeHouse.

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, “The Vagina Monologues” introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”



In an interview with women.com, Eve Ensler said that her fascination with vaginas began because of “growing up in a violent society.” “Women’s empowerment is deeply connected to their sexuality.” She also stated, “I’m obsessed with women being violated and raped, and with incest. All of these things are deeply connected to our vaginas.”

This year, eight local ladies will take the stage of theotherspace, the 50-seat black box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, in readings of these monologues based on interviews Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women.

The first weekend of performances will feature Juanita Charles, founder of Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative; Kate Gauf, director of operations at D&D Companies, Inc.; and Regina Maloney, marketing manager at Fort Campbell MWR; alongside Roxy veteran Faith Konty, whom you will remember from earlier this season as Lucinda in Into the Woods and Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show.

Gracing the stage during the second weekend of performances will be domestic engineer Jennifer Workman, local artist Kris Lee, and Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Rashidah Leverett, alongside Roxy veteran and General Director Emily Ruck, who was most recently seen as Judy Haynes in White Christmas.

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” is produced in part through the generous support of Commissioner Rashidah Leverett and is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, www.dramatists.com.

Tickets are $30.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

In keeping with our pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm Friday for a $5.00 minimum donation. Austin Peay State University students can take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

