APSU Athletics relaunches LeadHer Initative

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is relaunching LeadHer, a comprehensive initiative investing in women’s athletics. Through leadership development, advocacy, and service LeadHer will enrich the experience of female student-athletes during and beyond their time at APSU.

Headed by Niesha Campbell, Deputy Director of Athletics Student-Athlete Welfare, and Senior Woman Administrator, LeadHer will engage, equip, and empower current and former Austin Peay State University female student-athletes and the individuals who support them.

The initiative combines programming for mental health and well-being, personal and professional development and efforts to increase financial support for women’s athletics at APSU The primary aim is to cultivate and leverage student-athlete influence and leadership beyond competition to ensure female athletes have every resource possible to launch a successful career following their time at Austin Peay State University.

“The LeadHER campaign is one of the most significant initiatives we have undertaken and the first initiative solely in support of women’s athletics,” said Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President, and Athletics Director.

“Resources raised for LeadHER will have a long-reaching impact on the Governors’ female student-athletes and their teams. Scholarships, personal and professional development opportunities, and other improvements will make the 50th celebration of Title IX a memorable one,” Harrison stated,

“LeadHer is not just an initiative to enhance women’s athletics at APSU, but it’s also a community,” Casey Jenkins, Owner of Jenkins and Wynne and chairwoman of the LeadHer board composed of 13 community leaders. “I’m proud to be one of many who work behind the scenes to impact the student-athletes’ lives- especially in the areas of leadership, intentional programming, equipment, nutrition, and mental health. The mission is to engage, equip and empower female student-athletes on and off the field. Generations will be impacted- past, present, and future. It’s a great day to be a Gov and a Gov supporter!”

On February 1st, Austin Peay State University Athletics will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day and kick-off 50 days of women’s athletics; celebrating and looking ahead at the next 50 years of Title IX.

During that 50-day period APSU Athletics will host a series of events and features to celebrate women’s athletics with the aim of raising $100,000 to support female sports teams at APSU.

Learn more about LeadHer online at LetsGoPeay.com/LeadHer.