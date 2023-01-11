Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball faces Lipscomb in home match, Thursday

Austin Peay (8-9 | 2-2 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (9-8 | 1-3 ASUN)

Thursday, January 12th, 2023 | 8:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN| Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Lipscomb on Thursday, in the last of three-straight ASUN Conference games inside the Winfield Dunn Center. The game tips off at 8:00pm CT.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. “Governors Gameday” is televised online via Austin Peay State University’s official men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB). Live statistics are available through letsgopeay.com. Updates are also available on the official APSU men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram accounts (@GovsMBB).

TV: ESPN+

TV Talent: Alex Gould (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)

Radio: Governors Sports Network, ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM/540 AM

Radio Talent: Brian Rives (play-by-play), Ethan Schmidt (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Instagram Updates: @GovsMBB

Meeting: 74th

Overall series record: 40-33 (L1)

Series record at Austin Peay: 18-12 (L5)

Series record at Lipscomb: 13-14 (W1)

Series record at neutral site: 1-2 (L2)

Last meeting: Lipscomb 99, Austin Peay 85 (Dec. 20, 2016; at Austin Peay)

Last Austin Peay home win: Austin Peay 69, Lipscomb 55 (Jan. 17, 1963)

Last Austin Peay road win: Austin Peay 92, Lipscomb 84 (Dec. 20, 2015)

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: Austin Peay 84, Lipscomb 64 (Feb. 28, 1948)

Last meeting at Austin Peay: Lipscomb 99, Austin Peay 85 (Dec. 20, 2016)

Last meeting at Lipscomb: Austin Peay 92, Lipscomb 84 (Dec. 20, 2015)

Last meeting at neutral site: Lipscomb 72, Austin Peay 66 (Feb. 24, 1961; VSAC Tournament)

First meeting: Lipscomb 28, Austin Peay 13 (Dec. 18, 1930; at Austin Peay)

First meeting in Dunn Center: Lipscomb 73, Austin Peay 70 (Dec. 7, 2010)

Head Coach Nate James vs. Lipscomb: 0-0

The Governors are coming off an 86-62 win, January 7th, over Central Arkansas in ASUN action in the Dunn Center. Guy Fauntleroy and Cameron Copeland each scored 17 points, as Austin Peay had four players reach double figures.

Fauntleroy posted season-highs in points, field goals made (6), field goal attempts (8), 3-pointers made (4), and 3-point attempts (5). Copeland tied a season-high in scoring after pouring in his second 17-point outburst in the last three games.

Sean Durugordon recorded his third career double-double and second in the last three games, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds, which tied a career-high and was his second 10-rebound performance in the last three contests.

For the second-consecutive contest, Jalen Ware narrowly missed his first career double-double, this time recording 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting inside the arc while tying a career-high in rebounds (9) for the second time in 48 hours.

Fauntleroy and Carlos Paez each dished out four assists. The Governors shot better than 50 percent in each half and a season-high 55.2 percent (32-of-58) overall. James’ squad shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from distance and 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the charity stripe.

The Red and White won the battle of the boards 32-23, including 11-6 on the offensive glass.

Austin Peay State University forced 16 turnovers, leading to 24 points, and outscored Central Arkansas in bench points (47-18), points in the paint (42-28), and second chance points (14-5). The Governors had 10 steals.

APSU used a 12-0 run in a 3:11 span of the first half to seize control of the contest. Durugordon sank three free throws to put his team on top 19-10 at the 11:02 mark. The Governors led by as many as 13 in the period after a Fauntleroy triple made the score 37-24 with 2:28 to go.

A Durugordon offensive rebound and tip-in as time expired in the first half put Austin Peay State University up 41-29, the fourth-consecutive game leading at the break. The Governors shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) from the field and 7-of-9 from the line while limiting the Bears to 1-of-6 from deep.

In the second half, APSU shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the floor, 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from 3, and 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the line. The Governors led by double digits the final 17:36 and saw their advantage swell to as many as 28 when Copeland sank two free throws to make the score 77-49 with 7:04 to play.

Austin Peay State University and Queens (NC) are the two newcomers to the ASUN in 2022-23. For 59 seasons (1963-2022), the Governors were members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Thursday is the final contest of a three-game homestand for the Governors, who play five of six in the Dunn Center and all in middle Tennessee (at Lipscomb on Saturday).

Austin Peay State University got the program’s first ASUN win, on January 5th, 61-59 over Florida Gulf Coast in the Dunn Center.

The APSU Govs have won five-straight games overall in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University’s 24-point win against Central Arkansas on January 7th was the program’s largest against an ASUN member since a 27-point win (78-51) over Eastern Kentucky in the Dunn Center on December 18th, 2010,

Durugordon has averaged team bests in points (17.5) and rebounds (8.3) through four ASUN games.

Rodrique Massenat made his Austin Peay State University debut against Florida Gulf Coast and ended with 10 points, doing all of his damage in the first 20 minutes, going 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.

Durugordon tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals made (11), and field goal attempts (19) and tied career-highs in 3-pointers made (4) and rebounds (10) while posting his second-career double-double Dec. 31 at North Florida.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett (24) and Durugordon (20) each scored at least 20 points December 29th at Queens and were the first set of APSU teammates to do so since Cameron Copeland (25) and Hutchins-Everett (20) at North Florida on December 11th, 2021.

Paez is five assists shy of passing Caleb Brown (382 from 2007-11) for fourth place on the school’s all-time list. Against North Florida, Paez dished out a season-high eight assists for the second-straight game and passed Trenton Hassell (1998-2001) for fifth. Paez passed Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth at Murray State on December 16th. Paez’s 3.7 career assists per game ranks eighth in program history.

Paez’s .886 career free throw percentage (min. 75 made) is the best in program history.

Hutchins-Everett posted his first double-double this season and seventh of his career against Murray State on December 16th after totaling game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (11).

Austin Peay State University’s 26 assists against Kentucky Christian on December 6th were the most since recording that many against Oakland City on November 6th, 2018.

The 58 rebounds against Kentucky Christian were the most for the Governors in the Dunn Center since recording 67 against Southern Indiana on December 8th, 1975. The 23 offensive rebounds were the most for APSUat home since pulling down 24 versus Eastern Kentucky on February 15th, 2020.

The 25 made free throws versus Lindsey Wilson were the most for the Governors since tallying 27 against Dayton on November 20th, 2021. The 29 free throw attempts were the most for Nate James‘ squad since attempting 38 against Southeast Missouri on January 1st, 2022.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0), Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas Ribeiro (7-foot-0), Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic (7-foot-1), and Central Arkansas’ Jonas Munson (7-foot-0), the Governors have faced eight 7-footers this year.

Drew Calderon posted career-highs in 3-pointers made (6) and attempted (11) in the Governors’ win over Kentucky Christian.

Durugordon has scored in double figures in nine-straight games and 11 of the last 12, including four contests of 20 or more points.

Austin Peay State University has recorded 32 dunks in 17 games.

The Governors are 10-1 in their last 11 games when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points.

Over the past five seasons, APSU is 76-24 when holding a halftime lead.

The Governors have led at the half in four-consecutive contests.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 156-84 when scoring 70 or more points.

APSU has made at least one 3-pointer in 654-straight games. The last time Austin Peay State University did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002, against Morehead State.

The Governors have won four of their last five games when they make 10 or more treys.

Austin Peay State University has won seven of its last eight games, including five straight, when recording 10 or more steals. The Governors have recorded 10 or more steals in consecutive games.

In all games, APSU leads the ASUN in free throws percentage (.751) and fre throws made per game (13.1). The Governors rank 41st nationally in free throw percentage.

In all games, Durugordon leads the conference in offensive rebounds per game (2.65) and is second in double-doubles (3). Paez is fourth in assists (66) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.36).

In conference games, APSU is second in the ASUN in free throw percentage (.791) and turnover margin (4.75), third in scoring offense (77.25), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.51), and 3-point percentage (.421), and fourth in 3-point percentage defense (.325 and steals (31).

In conference games, Paez leads the ASUN in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.0) and is second in assists per game (6.0). Durugordon is tied for fourth in scoring per game (17.5) and sixth in offensive rebounds (11). Copeland is sixth in minutes played (141) and tied for sixth in steals (7).

A Governor has faced a prep teammate from an opposing team three times this season. Copeland (F, Sr.) and Lindsey Wilson’s Rodney Lewis (G, Jr.) attended Douglas County (Ga.) High School. Durugordon (G, R-So.) and Hutchins-Everett (C, So.) and Howard’s Bryce Harris attended Putnam Science Academy (Conn.). Durugordon and Hutchins-Everett faced South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (C, Jr.).

Austin Peay State University faced a pair of schools – Murray State and Tennessee – in consecutive games which owned two of the top seven longest active home win streaks in the country. The Governors traveled to Murray State on December 16th. The Racers had won 20 straight home games, which was seventh. Austin Peay traveled to Tennessee on December 21st. The Volunteers have won 25-consecutive home games, which is third. After Tennessee, the Governors played at Queens, which put together 17-straight home wins, a streak that was tied for 10th.



Ware was named to Greenlight Sunshine Slam All-Tournament Team on November 23rd. In three games, Ware averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 60 percent overall (9-of-15) and from distance (3-of-5).



Austin Peay State University scored its first win in program history against South Florida and an American Athletic Conference opponent with a 62-60 victory at South Florida on November 17th. It was the first victory over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.



The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Kamarie Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo), New Jersey (Elijah Perkins, Massenat), Texas (Calderon), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Shon Robinson), Alabama (Nathan Moore), and Georgia (Copeland). Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Austin Peay State University is:

8-3 when leading with two minutes to play in regulation

6-1 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent

8-3 when its opponent shoots under 50 percent

6-1 when outrebounding its opponent

3-1 when making 10 or more 3-pointers

6-1 when making more free throws than its opponent

4-1 when making 15 or more free throws

6-2 when recording more assists than its opponent

4-1 when scoring more points in the paint than its opponent.

Austin Peay State University has won at least three-consecutive games:

In the Dunn Center

On Mondays

Outrebounding its opponent

Recording more offensive rebounds than its opponent

Making 15 or more free throws

Scoring more bench points than its opponent

Scoring more second-chance points than its opponent

When the final margin is 20-29 points

When shooting 50 percent or better

Forcing 15 or more turnovers

The Bisons are coming off a 51-44 loss, on January 7th, at Jacksonville in ASUN action. Will Pruitt and Jacob Ognacevic each scored eight points. Ahsan Asadullah had double-digit rebounds for the second-consecutive game after pulling down 14. Lipscomb shot 30.4 percent (17-of-56) overall, 11.5 percent (3-of-26) from 3, and 70 percent (7-of-10) from the free throw line and held an edge in points in the paint, 28-14.

The Bisons have lost three of their last four games overall.

Lipscomb is 5-20 in true road games the last two seasons, including 2-7 outside Allen Arena in 2022-23.

Despite being separated by just 54 miles, Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb have not faced each other since December 20th, 2016, in Clarksville.

The Governors and Bisons play each other twice in 48 hours. After hosting Lipscomb on Thursday, Austin Peay State University makes the hour drive southeast on I-24 to Nashville to face the Bisons on Saturday at 4:00pm.

The last time Austin Peay State University faced an opponent in consecutive games was Southeast Missouri. The Governors won at home against SEMO, 78-63, on February 13th, 2021, before losing on the road, 86-81 in overtime, three days later.

Austin Peay State University faced UT Martin in a home-and-home series in a three-day span before battling SEMO. The Governors won both home contests in such instances by an average of 18.0 points per game.

Single-game tickets to any of the Governors' seven remaining regular-season home contests in their final season in the Dunn Center start as low as $10.00