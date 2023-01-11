57.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Construction Site Vandalism case

Construction Site vandals identified as Juveniles.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the individuals responsible for the vandalism of a construction site in the Hornbuckle Road area have been identified and they are all juveniles.

This is still an ongoing investigation and Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Clarksville for their assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

