Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at home to Lipscomb, 87-65

Clarksville, TN – Sean Durugordon recorded his second-straight double-double and third in the last four games despite the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s 87-65 loss to Lipscomb, Thursday, in ASUN Conference action. The Bisons ended the Governors’ five-game win streak in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Jacob Ognacevic totaled 22 points for Lipscomb (10-8, 2-3 ASUN) on 8-of-10 shooting and a 6-of-7 clip from the charity stripe. Tommy Murr had 12 points of 4-of-5 shooting and a 2-of-2 mark from distance and the free throw line. Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting inside the arc to go along with five assists.

The Bisons shot 65.5 percent (36-of-55) overall, 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3, and 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the stripe despite committing 18 turnovers, their second most this season.

Durugordon ended with 19 points and 10 rebounds, which tied a career-high and was his third 10-rebound performance in the last four contests. He shot 7-of-11 overall and made both 3-point attempts in his fourth double-double this season. Durugordon scored in double figures for the 10th-consecutive contest and 12th time in the last 13 games.

Shon Robinson had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting inside the arc for the Red and White. Carlos Paez tied a game-high with five assists and with 392 in his career passed Caleb Brown (391 assists from 2007-11) for fourth on the school’s all-time list when his steal with 15:35 left in the second half turned into a Rodrique Massenat fastbreak layup. Durugordon and Guy Fauntleroy each had two of their team’s 12 steals.

Austin Peay (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) shot 40.3 percent (25-of-62) overall and 9-of-13 from the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the final 20 minutes. The Governors outscored Lipscomb in fastbreak points, 17-16.

Each team had 16 points off turnovers.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University basketball team faces Lipscomb again on Saturday at 4:00pm CT at Lipscomb.