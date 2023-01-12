32.3 F
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, January 12th-16th, 2023

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – There will be cloudy skies in the forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County for the next few days with cold temperatures that begin to rise on Saturday.

Thursday night, there is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms primarily before 8:00pm. It is currently 45 degrees outside with a low expected to be around 34 degrees.

Friday, it will be cloudy with a high of 37 degrees. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and night causing the low Friday night to dip down to 25 degrees.


It will be sunny Saturday with a slight breeze. The high will be 42 degrees. A low of 27 degrees is expected Saturday night.

Come Sunday, it will be mainly sunny with the high climbing to 53 degees. Sunday night, it will stay above freezing with a low of 38 degrees.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the temperature continues to climb for a high around 57 degrees.

