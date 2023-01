Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, January 16th, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday.

All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 during normal operating hours.

This year’s MLK Unity Service, which is open to the community, will be held at Christ The Healer Church at 1295 Paradise Hill Road.

For online options available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org.