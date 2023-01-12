56.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 12, 2023
HomeNewsRain, Thunderstorms likely this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News

Rain, Thunderstorms likely this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee today.

A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day.

Rain likely before 2:00pm. After 2:00pm, there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe.


Friday through Wednesday

Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

 

Previous articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital adds weekly clinic to help patients access contraceptive needs
Next articleMontgomery County Government Offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online