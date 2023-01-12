Rain, Thunderstorms likely this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee today.

A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day.

Rain likely before 2:00pm. After 2:00pm, there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe.

Friday through Wednesday

Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.