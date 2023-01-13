APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Lipscomb, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb (10-8, 2-3 ASUN)

Saturday, January 14th | 4:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team faces Lipscomb for the second time in 48 hours when the Bisons host the Governors on Saturday in ASUN Conference action. The game tips-off at 4:00pm CT.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram accounts (@GovsMBB).

Series Information

Meeting: 75th

Overall series record: 40-34 (L2)

Series record at Austin Peay: 18-13 (L6)

Series record at Lipscomb: 13-14 (W1)

Series record at neutral site: 1-2 (L2)

Last meeting: Lipscomb 87, Austin Peay 65 (Jan. 12, 2023; at Austin Peay)

Last Austin Peay home win: Austin Peay 69, Lipscomb 55 (Jan. 17, 1963)

Last Austin Peay road win: Austin Peay 92, Lipscomb 84 (Dec. 20, 2015)

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: Austin Peay 84, Lipscomb 64 (Feb. 28, 1948)

Last meeting at Austin Peay: Lipscomb 87, Austin Peay 65 (Jan. 12, 2023)

Last meeting at Lipscomb: Austin Peay 92, Lipscomb 84 (Dec. 20, 2015)

Last meeting at neutral site: Lipscomb 72, Austin Peay 66 (Feb. 24, 1961; VSAC Tournament)

First meeting: Lipscomb 28, Austin Peay 13 (Dec. 18, 1930; at Austin Peay)

First meeting in Dunn Center: Lipscomb 73, Austin Peay 70 (Dec. 7, 2010)

Head Coach Nate James vs. Lipscomb: 0-1

About Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is coming off an 87-65 loss, Thursday, to Lipscomb in ASUN action in the Winfield Dunn Center. The Bisons ended the APSU Govs’ five-game win streak overall at home.

Sean Durugordon ended with 19 points and 10 rebounds, which tied a career-high and was his third 10-rebound performance in the last four contests. He shot 7-of-11 overall and made both 3-point attempts in his fourth double-double this season.

Shon Robinson had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting inside the arc for the Red and White. Carlos Paez tied a game-high with five assists. Durugordon and Guy Fauntleroy each had two of their team’s 12 steals. APSUshot 40.3 percent (25-of-62) overall and 9-of-13 from the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the final 20 minutes. The Austin Peay State University outscored Lipscomb in fastbreak points, 17-16.

Austin Peay and Queens (NC) are the two newcomers to the ASUN in 2022-23. For 59 seasons (1963-2022), the Governors were members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Saturday is Austin Peay State University’s only game in a stretch of six not in the Dunn Center. The Governors just finished a three-game homestand but play all six in middle Tennessee (at Lipscomb on Saturday).

Against the Bisons on Thursday, Durugordon posted his second-consecutive double-double and third in the last four games. He has four double-doubles this season and in his career.

Durugordon has averaged team bests in points (17.8) and rebounds (8.6) in five ASUN games.

Durugordon has scored in double figures in 10-straight games and 12 of the last 13, including four contests of 20 or more points.

On Thursday, Paez passed Caleb Brown (391 assists from 2007-11) for fourth place on the school’s all-time list. Paez is eight shy of 400 for his career. Against North Florida, Paez dished out a season-high eight assists for the second-straight game and passed Trenton Hassell (1998-2001) for fifth. Paez passed Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth at Murray State on December 16th. Paez’s 3.7 career assists per game ranks eighth in program history.

APSU got the program’s first ASUN win, on January 5th, 61-59 over Florida Gulf Coast in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University’s 24-point win against Central Arkansas on January 7th was the program’s largest against an ASUN member since a 27-point win (78-51) over Eastern Kentucky in the Dunn Center on Dec. 18, 2010,

Guy Fauntleroy posted season-highs in points (17), field goals made (6), field goal attempts (8), 3-pointers made (4), and 3-point attempts (5) in the win over Central Arkansas.

Rodrique Massenat made his Austin Peay State University debut against Florida Gulf Coast on January 5th and ended with 10 points, doing all of his damage in the first 20 minutes, going 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.

Durugordon tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals made (11), and field goal attempts (19) and tied career-highs in 3-pointers made (4) and rebounds (10) while posting his second-career double-double on December 31st at North Florida.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett (24) and Durugordon (20) each scored at least 20 points on December 29th at Queens (N.C.) and were the first set of Austin Peay teammates to do so since Cameron Copeland (25) and Hutchins-Everett (20) at North Florida on December 11th, 2021.

Paez’s .886 career free throw percentage (min. 75 made) is the best in program history.

Hutchins-Everett posted his first double-double this season and seventh of his career against Murray State on Dec. 16 after totaling game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (11).

Austin Peay State University’s 26 assists against Kentucky Christian on December 6th were the most since recording that many against Oakland City on November 6th, 2018. The 58 rebounds were the most for the Governors in the Dunn Center since recording 67 against Southern Indiana on December 8th, 1975. The 23 offensive rebounds were the most for APSU at home since pulling down 24 versus Eastern Kentucky on February 15th, 2020.

The 25 made free throws versus Lindsey Wilson were the most for the Governors since tallying 27 against Dayton on November 20th, 2021. The 29 free throw attempts were the most for Nate James‘ squad since attempting 38 against Southeast Missouri on January 1st, 2022.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0), Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas Ribeiro (7-foot-0), Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic (7-foot-1), and Central Arkansas’ Jonas Munson (7-foot-0), the Governors have faced eight 7-footers this year.

Drew Calderon posted career-highs in 3-pointers made (6) and attempted (11) in the Governors’ win over Kentucky Christian.

Austin Peay State University has recorded 34 dunks in 18 games.

The Governors are 10-1 in their last 11 games when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points.

Over the past five seasons, APSU is 76-24 when holding a halftime lead.

The Governors have led at the half in four of the last five contests.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 156-84 when scoring 70 or more points.

APSU has made at least one 3-pointer in 655-straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002, against Morehead State.

The Governors have won four of their last five games when they make 10 or more treys.

Austin Peay State University has won seven of its last nine games, including five of six, when recording 10 or more steals. The Governors have recorded 10 or more steals in three-consecutive games and had 12 against the Bisons.

In all games, APSU leads the ASUN and ranks 41st nationally in free throws percentage (.748).

In all games, Durugordon leads the conference in offensive rebounds per game (2.67) and is second in double-doubles (4). Paez is fourth in assists (71) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.37).

In conference games, Austin Peay State University is tied for the ASUN lead in steals (43) and is second in free throw percentage (.775) and turnover margin (4.6).

In conference games, Paez is second in the ASUN in assists per game (5.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (4.83). Durugordon is fifth in points per game (17.8) and rebounds per game (8.6).

A Governor has faced a prep teammate from an opposing team three times this season. Copeland (F, Sr.) and Lindsey Wilson’s Rodney Lewis (G, Jr.) attended Douglas County (Ga.) High School. Durugordon (G, R-So.) and Hutchins-Everett (C, So.) and Howard’s Bryce Harris attended Putnam Science Academy (Conn.). Durugordon and Hutchins-Everett faced South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (C, Jr.).

Austin Peay State University faced a pair of schools – Murray State and Tennessee – in consecutive games which owned two of the top seven longest active home win streaks in the country. The Governors traveled to Murray State on December 16th. The Racers had won 20 straight home games, which was seventh. Austin Peay State University traveled to Tennessee on December 21st. The Volunteers have won 25 consecutive home games, which is third. After Tennessee, the Governors played at Queens, putting together 17 straight home wins, a streak tied for 10th.

Jalen Ware was named to Greenlight Sunshine Slam All-Tournament Team on November 23rd. In three games, Ware averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 60 percent overall (9-of-15) and from distance (3-of-5).

Austin Peay State University scored its first win in program history against South Florida and an American Athletic Conference opponent with a 62-60 victory at South Florida on November 17th. It was the first victory over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Kamarie Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo), New Jersey (Elijah Perkins, Massenat), Texas (Calderon), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Shon Robinson), Alabama (Nathan Moore), and Georgia (Copeland).

Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay State University has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Austin Peay State University is:

8-3 when leading with two minutes to play in regulation

6-1 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent

8-3 when its opponent shoots under 50 percent

6-1 when outrebounding its opponent

3-1 when making 10 or more 3-pointers

6-1 when making more free throws than its opponent

4-1 when making 15 or more free throws

6-2 when recording more assists than its opponent

4-1 when scoring more points in the paint than its opponent.

Austin Peay Stae University has won at least three-consecutive games:

On Mondays

Outrebounding its opponent

Making 15 or more free throws

Scoring more bench points than its opponent

Scoring more second chance points than its opponent

When shooting 50 percent or better

Austin Peay State University posted a 3.165 GPA in the fall, its seventh-straight semester with at least a 3.0. Bates, Durugordon, and Moore were named to the Dean’s List for having at least a 3.50. Calderon, Coffey, Copeland, Fauntleroy, Massenat, Okworogwo, Paez, and Ware were named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

About the Lipscomb Bisons

The Bisons are coming off an 87-65 win, Thursday, at Austin Peay State University in ASUN action. Jacob Ognacevic totaled 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and a 6-of-7 clip from the charity stripe. Tommy Murr had 12 points of 4-of-5 shooting and a 2-of-2 mark from distance and the free throw line. Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting inside the arc to go along with five assists.

The Bisons shot a season-high 65.5 percent (36-of-55) overall, 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3, and 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the stripe despite committing 18 turnovers, their second most this season.



The Bisons average 28.22 bench points per game, which is third in the ASUN and 29th in the nation.



Asadullah eclipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark with his second rebound at Michigan. He became Lipscomb’s all-time leading rebounder in the Division I era (1,017) against Stetson.

Last Meeting

Austin Peay State University lost to Lipscomb, 87-65, on Thursday in ASUN action, ending the Governors’ five-game win streak overall in the Dunn Center.

Ognacevic totaled 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and a 6-of-7 clip from the charity stripe. Murr had 12 points of 4-of-5 shooting and a 2-of-2 mark from distance and the free throw line. Asadullah added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting inside the arc to go along with five assists.

The Bisons shot 65.5 percent (36-of-55) overall, 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3, and 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the stripe despite committing 18 turnovers, their second most this season.

Durugordon ended with 19 points and 10 rebounds, which tied a career-high and was his third 10-rebound performance in the last four contests. He shot 7-of-11 overall and made both 3-point attempts in his fourth double-double this season. Durugordon recorded his second-straight double-double and third in the last four games. He scored in double figures for the 10th-consecutive contest and 12th time in the last 13 games.

Robinson had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting inside the arc for the Red and White. Paez tied a game-high with five assists and with 392 in his career passed Brown (391 assists from 2007-11) for fourth on the school’s all-time list when his steal with 15:35 left in the second half turned into a Massenat fastbreak layup. Durugordon and Fauntleroy each had two of their team’s 12 steals.

Austin Peay State University shot 40.3 percent (25-of-62) overall and 9-of-13 from the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the final 20 minutes. The Governors outscored Lipscomb in fastbreak points, 17-16.

Each team had 16 points off turnovers.

Tip-Ins

Despite being separated by just 54 miles, Saturday is only the second meeting between Austin Peay and Lipscomb since December 20th, 2016.

The Governors and Bisons play each other twice in 48 hours. After hosting Lipscomb on Thursday, Austin Peay State University makes the hour drive southeast on I-24 to Nashville to face the Bisons, Saturday.

The last time Austin Peay State University faced an opponent in consecutive games was Southeast Missouri. The Governors won at home against SEMO, 78-63, on February 13th, 2021, before losing on the road, 86-81 in overtime, three days later.

Austin Peay State University faced UT Martin in a home-and-home series in a three-day span before battling SEMO.

