Austin Peay State University hosts Kennesaw State, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-6 | 3-1 ASUN) vs. Kennesaw State (7-8 | 3-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 14th, 2023 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Kennesaw State for Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game begins at 3:00pm

From military equipment displays on the third floor of the Dunn, to a special game ball presentation prior to tipoff, Altra Federal Credit Union is the proud sponsor of Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day. Altra will be giving away free t-shirts prior to the game while supplies last.

On the court, Austin Peay (8-6, 3-1 ASUN) is top 30 in Division I in scoring defense (24th) and three-point defense (26th) and has held each of its last two opponents to under 50 points and 31 percent from the floor.

Shamarre Hale had a career game in the Govs’ most recent outing, as the Chicago native tallied APSU’s first double-double in a 20-point, 10-rebound outing against Jacksonville State, Thursday. It also was the first 20-point, 10-rebound performance by a Gov since 2019.

Saturday’s game is the second time the Governors and Owls (7-8, 3-1 ASUN) have met this season, with Kennesaw State coming away with a 66-57 win in the teams’ last meeting, January 5th, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Alex Gould (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University faces concludes a season-long three-game homestand in its 3:00pm, Saturday game against Kennesaw State.

The APSU Govs dropped a 66-57 decision against the Owls, January 5th, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Kennesaw State leads the all-time series, 3-2.

The Governors defeated Jacksonville State, 47-43, Thursday, to improve to 3-1 in ASUN Conference play.

Shamarre Hale scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Thursday’s game.

Hale leads APSU with 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game through ASUN play, while Yamia Johnson leads APSU with 11.1 points throughout the entire season.

Johnson is second in the ASUN Conference in free-throw percentage with a .855 mark. She is followed by Mariah Adams who is fourth in the league at .846.

The Governors are 4-1 in the Winfield Dunn Center this season and 16-2 all-time under head coach Brittany Young.

APSU has won 23-straight games when holding opponents to under 50 points and has held each of its last two opponents under the mark.

Anala Nelson had a career-high five assists in the win against Jacksonville State.

Austin Peay State University has used nine different starting lineups this season, including in three-straight games.



APSU’s defense has allowed just 55.7 points per game through the first half of the regular season, 4.5 points less than the current program record held by last year’s team.



The Govs also have held opponents to a 26.2 percent from the three-point range, 2.9 percent less than the current record mark held by the 2005-06 team.



APSU’s scoring defense and three-point defense both are top 30 in Division I this season.

About the Kennesaw State Owls



2022-23 Record: 7-8 (3-1 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 9-19 (5-11 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: Kennesaw State finished sixth in the west division last season and saw its 2021-22 campaign come to an end following a 71-57 loss against the east division’s No. 3 Eastern Kentucky.

Notable Returner: After averaging 9.0 points and. 4.2 rebounds per game last season, Jah’Che Whitfield leads the Owls with 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The senior guard is hitting 46.8 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from deep and 62.5 at the charity stripe.

Notable Newcomer: After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 and missing last year due to the NCAA transfer rules, Lyndsey Whilby is in her first official season at Kennesaw State after previously transferring from Purdue and Texas Tech. The graduate student is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Series History: 3-2, KSU

Last Meeting: Kennesaw State outscored the Governors 18-11 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 66-57, Jan. 5, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Jada Roberson and Tiya Douglas combined to score 28 points in the loss.

Follow The APSU Govs

