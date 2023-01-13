Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, January 13th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – I was sworn in during the Pandemic and I wanted to communicate with the residents of Ward 9, so I started with the newsletter. The number of people on the list has grown but I would like to schedule an in-person meeting.

I have reached out to a local business and requested to hold a meeting, I will let you know when I have a date and time. Please share the topics you would like to review or possible issues you are concerned about.

The mayor has shared our new committee assignments and mine are: Transportation, Streets & Garage; Gas&Water; Audit Committee, Tree Board; and the Sustainability Committee.

I would like to provide a “check-in” and share a few highlights at the two-year mark. Please stay with me to the end, I would like to know if you would like to support one of the initiatives or share if I am missing one for Ward 9. I would like to thank every resident who has contacted me regarding an issue and every person who has taken the time to meet with me when I have questions or concerns. I understand we do not always agree on all the issues, I work very hard to collectively represent the residents of ward 9.

When I knocked on your door during my campaign, I indicated that I would concentrate on access to mental health, sidewalks, and transportation. In support of these issues:

I attend the Regional Planning Commission (RPC) meetings and I have gained a great deal of knowledge regarding zoning ordinances and planning. I research the ordinances prior to voting on zoning proposals to infill our community. I center the safety or our residents and ask if the infrastructure supports the request. I also carefully review the concerns expressed by the residents. There have been some very contentious zoning ordinances, we have won some and lost some. At every step, your letters, and calls matter.

I plan to work with the RPC to propose updates to the sidewalk ordinance, enforce/update the landscape ordinance, and add a green space requirement to new developments. I am waiting for the Comprehensive Plan to be published to move forward, I am getting impatient. I have asked the director of the RPC to review the current requirements to see if there is a short-term fix for some of the concerns that have been addressed by our residents.

As a member of the Neighborhood Community Services Committee (NCSC), I understand there is a lack of affordable housing. The city is partnering with Christian faith-based organizations and Habitat for Humanity, but we are not building enough units to meet the needs of our residents.

I worked with Montgomery County Commissioner Rashida Leverett and amended the proposed Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) for the Vulcan District to include a requirement to provide 10% of rentals at the 80% income rate which would be a monthly rate not to exceed approximately $1,270 for a family of three or $988 for a single person. The language was included in the next TIF proposed for the Turnbridge District. I am working with County Commissioner Rashida Leverett to follow up as one of the buildings is near completion.

I am also looking for other opportunities and learning a great deal. I attend the Clarksville Association of Realtors Affordability Task Force and I am a member of the Community Collaboration team for Bridges out of Poverty. The more I learn, I realize how little I know. I am trying to move forward, please know it will be messy at times but I have good intentions and work hard to clean up the mess. There are times that you must call attention to issues, fixing things will be messy.

As a member of the Public Safety Committee (PSC) I am working with members of our community exploring how we manage and treat victims of sexual assault. I am a board member of the community Women’s Shelter. I will continue to review the process for the women in our community, how we can work together to support and protect the most vulnerable.

The most common call I get from residents is speeding in the neighborhoods. I remind all of you, that if we would all slow down, so will the person behind us. I was researching another issue and ran across this data:

Results show that the average risk of severe injury for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle reaches 10% at an impact speed of 16 mph, 25% at 23 mph, 50% at 31 mph, 75% at 39 mph, and 90% at 46 mph.

The average risk of death for a pedestrian reaches 10% at an impact speed of 23 mph, 25% at 32 mph, 50% at 42 mph, 75% at 50 mph, and 90% at 58 mph.

In support of improving access to mental health issues I became a member of the Montgomery County Health Council. The council works to determine up to three priorities for the council to address through cross-sector collaboration. I will share the priorities once we have voted on them.

I also worked with Judge Katy Olita to initiate a mental health court similar to our veteran’s court. Judge Olita did the work, but I did get an inside look at the process and provided a letter of support for the initiative.



Your letters, phone calls, and support mean a great deal to me. Remember, I don’t always answer the phone so leave a message or text me and I will call you back. I work hard to answer all the emails and phone calls.



Please continue to share your concern.

Link to Clarksville Area Urban Ministries-Utility Assistance and Food, Emergency Assistance

Link to Community Action Partnership – Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Link to Newsletter (Non-Voting) – December 2022

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

Link to Agenda and Video Recording – Regular Session January 5th 2023

1. ORD 59-2022-23 The intersection of Louisiana Ave & Laura Dr from R-2 to R-6

Passed – I voted NO Acreage: 0.69 Ward: 4 Lots/Unit: 4 Population:

There is no R6 in the neighborhood, it is all R2, this is not in the character of the community.

2. ORD 60-2022-Property located at a portion of a tract located north of Tiny Town Rd, east of the Hattington Dr street stub, north of Danbury Dr, east of Barkers Mill Rd & Torrington Ln, west of Sand Piper Dr from R-2 to R-2A RPC: Disapproval/Commissioners – Approval

Passed – I voted NO Acreage: 65.31 Ward: 8 Lots/Unit: Population:

This is an overcrowded area, and they are placing the higher density to the rear of the subdivision. This means that more vehicles must travel to the rear of the community. The RPC indicated that the increased density would be appropriate on the in the front or on the edges of the property.

3. ORD 61-2022-23 Property fronting on the west frontage of Cave St near the northern terminus of Cave St from R-3 to R-4

Passed I mistakenly voted NO Acreage: 0.77 Ward: 4 Lots/Unit: 9 Population:24

I am very careful but I was reviewing my notes and I did not mean to vote against this rezoning.

I spoke to Mr. Tyndall at the RPC regarding this area, there is a lot of R-4 in the area, and it is prime for gentrification. I am concerned that we are going to concentrate on apartments and infill this area without an overall plan. Without a plan in this area, we continue to segregate our city by income. Mr. Tyndall indicated that once the Comprehensive Plan is released, he will use it as a guide and implement more in-depth planning in certain areas and the area from Dover Crossing along the 41A corridor which includes this area. Mr. Tyndall indicated the study would be similar to the one completed for the Red River District Study recently completed.

4. ORD 62-2022-23 property located at two parcels fronting on the north frontage of Duncan St., 135 +/- feet west of the eastern terminus of Duncan St from R-4 to R-6

Passed -I voted YES Acreage: 0.51 Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 4 Population: 10

5. ORD 63-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Earl Slate Rd & Sanders Rd from R-1 to R-2A

RPC: Disapproval/Commissioners – Disapproval

Failed – I voted NO Acreage: 1.41 Ward: 11 Lots/Unit: 4 Population: 10

The proposed zoning is not consistent with the established neighborhood. I do not understand why the RPC Committee and the city council denied this request and passed item 1. ORD 59-2022-23. To vote yes on #1 and No on #5 is not congruent.

6. ORD 64-2022-23 property located at the intersection of Elder St & E. Union St from R-3 to R-2A

Passed – I voted YES Acreage: 0.77 Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 3 Population:

7. RESOLUTION 41-2022-23 A Resolution approving the abandonment of unimproved right-of-way, south of Warfield Boulevard, east of Stokes Road, and north of Bellamy Lane

Passed – I voted YES

Consent Agenda City Clerk

All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report: All Items passed unless annotated.

Postponed until the February 2023 Regular Session – ORD 50-2022-23 Property fronting the western terminus of Prewitt Ln south of Prewitt Ln & west of Whitfield Rd from AG to R-4

The property owner, Mr. Dan Purse spoke with Mr. Tyndall and this deferral is still within the 100 days allowable for the ordinance. Mr. Purse indicated that this would allow him to make an informed decision.

ORD 51-2022-23 An Ord authorizing the mayor, or his designee, to enter into an agreement and acquire property for a public purpose for expansion of Dixon Park and to swap and convey City of Clarksville property in exchange therefore

Failed – I voted NO ORD 52-2022-23 located at the intersection of Cumberland Dr & Charlotte St from C-2 to R-6.

We have heard from several residents regarding this rezoning request, this property has drainage issues.

ORD 53-2022-23 located at the intersection of Airport Rd & Cinderella Ln from R-1 to R-2A.

ORD 54-2022-23 located at a parcel fronting on the south frontage of Vine St at the terminus of Vine St and adjacent parcel fronting on the north frontage of Cedar St at the terminus of Cedar St from C-1 to R-6.

RESOLUTION 44-2022-23 Resolution approving appointments to the Designations Board, Parking Commission, and Regional Planning Commission

New Business

ORD 57-2022-23 Passed – I voted YES An Ord authorizing the Mayor, through the City Attorney or his designee, to conduct negotiations and enter into an agreement for the purchase of certain property to be used as a fire station.

ORD 58-2022-23 Passed – I voted YES An Ord authorizing the Mayor, through the City Attorney, or his designee, to conduct negotiations and to enter an agreement to acquire property for expansion of Dixon Park, or should negotiations fail, to pursue condemnation through use of eminent domain for acquisition of property for a public purpose for expansion and development of Dixon

ORD 65-2022-23 Passed – I voted YES An Ord amending the operating budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 for Governmental Funds (Ord 146-2021-22) to add additional funding to the Capital Projects Fund and General Fund, amend the Pandemic Relief Fund and the Vehicle Replacement Fund.

RESOLUTION 42-2022-23 Passed – I voted YES A Resolution authorizing retirement of a Patrol Service Dog “Vader” from K-9 unit and donation to Police Officer Casey Stanton

RESOLUTION 43-2022-23 Passed – I voted No – (7 Yes and 6 No) – A Resolution expressing support for a License Plate Reader (LPR), equipment acquisition and program

As you can see by the vote there was a great concern for implementing the LPR without the ordinances to include oversight, forecasted costs, and processes for breaches of security.

When the discussion began to postpone the vote until next month it was stated that the mayor and city police had already submitted the grant and they had to submit the acceptance letter by the end of the month. The City Council was not voting to approve the Resolution, it was already a done deal, I expressed my dismay for the process and I stand by my last comment, that the lack of transparency with this issue is exactly why I voted against LPR’s, it was one of the most difficult moments for me on City Council.

I will continue to ask for oversight and transparency.

I presented a resolution to purchase the Prewitt Mobile Home Park to build zero to low-income housing. This property is currently housing for low-income and needs upgrades. At our NCSC meeting, I learned that to build low-income housing the city must be willing to work with builders to close the gap between building costs and what they will be able to charge for rent. I saw the property as an opportunity. I presented it as a discussion item and to be honest I don’t think this will happen, I have already met to discuss opportunities for the property we already have, and I have a meeting tomorrow to discuss the Prewitt Property. I will keep you informed.