Sunday, January 15, 2023
Austin Peay State University Track and Field has record breaking day at Commodore Challege

Kenisha Phillips, Lauren Lewis break Austin Peay State University indoor records Friday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TNKenisha Phillips and Lauren Lewis each broke an Austin Peay State University indoor track and field record, Friday, at the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. 

On the first day of the meet, Phillips finished fourth overall in the 300 meter dash in 38.56 seconds, breaking Sabrina Richman’s 2018 mark of 38.95 seconds. Lewis took seventh overall in the 1,000 meter run in a time of 2:55.61, which bested Jessica Gray’s 2014 record of 2:59.92. 


The Governors’ Mikaela Smith took third in the 600 meter dash in 1:33.70. Amani Sharif tied for fifth in the high jump after clearing 1.58 meters and 10th in the long jump with a mark of 5.47 meters. Isis Banks was 11th in the 200 meter dash after crossing the finish line in 25.74 seconds.

The Commodore Challenge concludes Saturday. Field events begin at 11:00am CT. Track events start at noon.

