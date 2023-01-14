City of Clarksville offices will be closed January 16th for Martin Luther King Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, January 16th, 2023 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) bus operations and its administrative offices will close for the day.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 17th, for regular scheduled hours.

Celebrating Martin Luther King Day in Clarksville

There are several great ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Day this year in Clarksville.

This year’s MLK Unity Service, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Christ the Healer Church at 1295 Paradise Hill Road.

The service will be available online via the Montgomery County Government website.

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will host a Unity Prayer Breakfast on Saturday at 8:00am in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center Ballroom.

The NAACP’s 25th Annual Commemorative March will be held on Monday beginning at noon. The parade will begin at Burt Cobb Elementary School and travel through downtown Clarksville.