Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 14th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures for striping.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary shoulder closures for the final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am including weekends, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road to install the barrier and retaining wall.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (SR 24) (LM 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (LM 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pike to 46th Avenue for final striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/13, 1/16, and 1/18.

On-call sign repair/replace

1/15 – 1/18, there will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of a extruded panel sign at MM 210 – 209 for short periods of time (15 to 20 minutes at a time).

There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed with Temporary Ramp Closures at Exit 209B, 209A, & 209 on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. (15 to 20 minutes at a time).

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

1/13, 8:00pm continuously until 12:00pm 1/15, there will be a full ramp closure on I-65 SB to Armory Drive ramp to replace damaged concrete. Ramp is to reopen at noon on Sunday – weather allowing.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power.

Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

1/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure EB and single left lane closure WB at MM 66 to set up equipment. A rolling road block in the EB direction will be used to install an overhead DMS gantry.

1/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure to troubleshoot ITS equipment.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Roberston County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

1/15, 4:00am – 8:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock to remove a overhead ATT line at SR-25

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring

Robertson County – I-65

Hazmat Mitigation SB

1/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Right lane closures Hazmat Mitigation from a truck crash

Tennessee Department of Transportation

