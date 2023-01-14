Veterans Plaza Beautification Project Completed

Montgomery County, TN – A beautification project for Veterans Plaza was completed in December 2022 that included painting the exterior, new outdoor lighting, and improving interior signage.

Shortly after taking office, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden approved a beautification project on the plaza, which began as a proposed idea from Brad Heflin, Assistant Facilities & Maintenance Director, to repaint the exterior. A more modern paint scheme to update the 2005 colors was selected, and the team moved forward.

“We loved the idea of repainting the plaza! Many county services are centrally located there, with people in and out conducting business. Veterans Plaza may be the only county government location some residents see, and we want it to look as good as possible,” said Mayor Golden.

Once the painting was completed, Facilities & Maintenance added LED lighting to the exterior around the entire perimeter of the plaza for added safety and improved aesthetics.

On the inside of the plaza, known as the property unit, where Archives, the Assessor of Property Office, Register of Deeds, Purchasing, the Trustee’s Office, and Common Ground Café are housed, patrons can now easily navigate their way around because of new signage installed in December. Facilities & Maintenance spearheaded the project, and the Engineering Department helped with locations and design.

“We noticed it right when we walked in, and it’s a welcome addition. We used to have people come into our office regularly asking where different offices were located. The new signage is an eye-catcher and beneficial to the public, said Stephanie Morlock, Director of Purchasing.

“The previous layout was a maze for people to locate the correct offices. The new signage is now self-explanatory,” said Marc Harris, Director of Facilities and Maintenance.

Mayor Golden added, “I appreciate how quickly and well our team pulled together to make the updates. They did a fantastic job!”

Public services available at Veterans Plaza include Archives, the Assessor of Property Office, Building & Codes, the County Clerk’s Office, the Election Commission, the Health Department, the Library, the Register of Deeds, the Trustee’s Office, and Veterans Service Office.

For a listing of all services offered by Montgomery County, visit the Gov tab at mcgtn.org.