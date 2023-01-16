Clarksville Police Department reports Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, Suspect in Custody

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:22pm, on Monday, January 16th, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 about a black male carjacking a victim in the area of Cheshire Road and officers with the CPD responded to the area.

The suspect was unsuccessful when he attempted to carjack another vehicle but then was successful in getting a vehicle from a third victim.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect, 23-year-old Stephean Kimble crashed the vehicle at approximately 1:49pm near 1763 Old Russellville Pike and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) worked the vehicle crash and the carjackings are still under investigation.

Mr. Kimble was transported to Tennova Healthcare to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the crash, Detective Henry is taking out warrants and charging Mr. Kimble with two counts of carjacking and one count of attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information or has any additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.