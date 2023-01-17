56.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces CMCSS Schools Closed today due to water outage

All CMCSS Schools Closed Tuesday, January 17th, 2023

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that due to the ongoing water transmission line break, water outages, and mandatory water restrictions, all CMCSS schools will be closed Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

School-based employees do not report. Custodians and mission-essential Operations employees, please report to buildings tomorrow, and you will receive further guidance from the Operations Department. District offices will be closed to the public. Employees who report to District offices will receive additional guidance ASAP.


CMCSS is sending this alert via email, website, social media, and local media late this evening, and a call will be sent in the morning. We appreciate the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) crews who are working diligently to make repairs and restore services. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.

