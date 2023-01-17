Clarksville Police Department arrests Wanted Person Wesley Scott

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) has taken Wesley Eric Scott into custody, he was booked into the Montgomery County jail on January 16th.

An initial press release was sent out on January 4th, requesting assistance from the public in locating Mr. Scott.

He had warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, stalking, and vandalism and his bond has been set at $50,000.

CPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Scott.

There is no other information available for release, this case is pending prosecution.