Patchy Dense Fog possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County early Wednesday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that patchy dense fog will be possible through tonight in Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee, especially in low-lying locations, near bodies of water, and across the elevated valleys of Cumberland Plateau Region.

Patchy dense fog will be possible until mid-morning hours on Wednesday, especially in low-lying locations, near bodies of water, and across the elevated valleys of the Cumberland Plateau Region.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

A few storms could be strong to severe late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, mainly west of I-65, with a low threat of damaging winds or possibly an isolated tornado.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.