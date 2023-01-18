APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Central Arkansas, Thursday

Austin Peay (9-6 | 4-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (6-10 | 1-4 ASUN)

Thursday, January 19th, 2023 | 7:00pm CT

Conway, AR | Farris Center

Clarksville, TN – After a perfect three-game homestand, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces Central Arkansas in a Thursday ASUN Conference matchup at the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas. The game begins at 7:00pm.

Austin Peay (9-6, 4-1 ASUN) enters the third week of ASUN play tied for second in the conference standings, while Central Arkansas (6-10, 1-4 ASUN) is 12th.

The Governors earned a pair of victories on their home court last week, defeating Jacksonville State 47-43, Thursday, before earning a 65-59 victory against Kennesaw State, Saturday.

In addition to its wins against the Jacksonville Gamecocks and Kennesaw State Owls, Austin Peay State University also picked up its first weekly ASUN honor, as graduate student Shamarre Hale was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week after averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and a .778 field-goal percentage.

Hale had a career outing in APSU’s win against JSU, scoring a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting while also grabbing 10 rebounds to record the Govs’ first double-double of the season.

The Sugar Bears have dropped two-straight games, falling to Stetson and league-leading Florida Gulf Coast last week. While UCA garners just a 6-10 overall record, it is 5-2 at home this season.

Freshman Parris Atkins leads UCA with 11.6 points per game this season and has started six of her 14 appearances this season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off its third week of ASUN Conference action in its 7:00pm contest against the Sugar Bears.

APSU sits second in the ASUN standing while UCA is 12th.

Central Arkansas leads the all-time series with APSU, 2-1, and won the last meeting against the Govs, 63-54, on December 30th, 2014.

The Governors’ defense has allowed just 55.9 points per game, in addition, it has held opponents to 37.9 and 25.8 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively. All three marks are the lowest in program history.

Shamarre Hale earned APSU’s first ASUN weekly honor and was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week after averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and a .778 field-goal percentage in a pair of wins last week.

Hale’ recorded APSU’s first double-double of the season in a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against Jacksonville State.

Austin Peay State University has used nine different starting lineups this season. Freshman Anala Nelson is the only Gov to have started in all 15 games this season.

Head coach Brittany Young has won 29 games in her first two seasons at APSU and needs just six wins across APSU’s final 13 games to pass Pam Davidson for the most wins in a head coach’s first two seasons in program history.

Mariah Adams tallied a season-high eight assists in Saturday’s win against Kennesaw State, the most by a Gov this season. Adams also assisted on all four of the Govs’ three-pointers in the win.

Austin Peay State University has won 23 straight games, and 27 of its last 28, when holding opponents to under 50 points.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears



2022-23 Record: 6-10 (1-4 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 9-19 (4-12 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: After finishing fourth in the ASUN Conference’s East Division last season, the Sugar Bears advanced to their first ASUN Conference Tournament; however, their season came to an end following a 65-55 loss to the West Division’s No. 5 seed, Jacksonville, in the tournament’s first round

Notable Returner: A 2021-22 ASUN All-Freshman team selection, Randrea Wright has started 11 of 13 games for the Sugar Bears this season and is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds this season.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Parris Atkins leads UCA with 11.6 points per game this season and has started six of her 14 appearances this season.

Series History: 2-1 UCA

Last Meeting: Austin Peay dropped a 63-54 decision against the Sugar Beas, on December 30th, 2014 to end its nonconference campaign. Kristen Stainback scored a team-best 15 points in the loss while Jennifer Nwokocha tallied a game-high nine boards.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes its brief, two-game road trip when it faces North Alabama in a Saturday 5:00pm contest in Florence Alabama.